WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday expressed Washington's concern over the "rapid growth" of China's nuclear arsenal, the State Department said.

"The Secretary ...

noted deep concern with the rapid growth of the PRC's [the People's Republic of China] nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence," the department said in a statement about Blinken meeting with the ASEAN Regional Forum a day prior.