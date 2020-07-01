US Concerned About Safety of Americans in Hong Kong After Security Law Enacted - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United States is concerned about the safety of its citizens in Hong Kong following the enactment of the Chinese law on national security in the special administrative region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the law's sweeping provisions and the safety of everyone living in the territory, including Americans," Pompeo said. "Article 38 of the new law, also purports to apply to offenses committed outside of Hong Kong by non-residents of Hong Kong, and this likely includes Americans."

Pompeo added that in addition to the newly implemented retaliatory measures, including visa restrictions for alleged architects of the new law, the US will continue working to remove the preferential treatment Hong Kong receives over China.

On Tuesday, the highest legislative authority of China, the standing committee of the National Peoples' Congress, passed the draft law on national security in Hong Kong which criminalizes subversion, separatism, terrorism and collusion with third countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping enacted the law shortly later.

Despite the concerns of local pro-democracy advocates over the new law's negative impact on civil liberties in the city, both Beijing and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam have stressed that the law only aims to target subversive and terrorist activities without harming existing democratic liberties of local residents.

Under the 1984 Joint Declaration of the United Kingdom and China, Hong Kong went under Chinese rule in 1997 as a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic and personal freedoms until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" concept.