US Concerned About Situation in Myanmar, Threatens to Take Action - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The US has threatened to take action against those responsible for the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint in Myanmar.

"The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma [Myanmar]. President [Joe] Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan," White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Earlier, western media reported that Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint, were detained along with other members of Myanmar's ruling party in an early morning military raid on Monday.

"We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma's democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today. The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," Psaki said.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.