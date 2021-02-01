UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned About Situation In Myanmar, Threatens To Take Action - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 AM

US Concerned About Situation in Myanmar, Threatens to Take Action - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The US has threatened to take action against those responsible for the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint in Myanmar.

"The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma [Myanmar]. President [Joe] Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan," White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Earlier, western media reported that Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint, were detained along with other members of Myanmar's ruling party in an early morning military raid on Monday.

"We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma's democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today. The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed," Psaki said.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.

Related Topics

Election Burma Threatened White House San Myanmar United States January November Media All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Nour ..

6 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE government depart ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Green Corner&#039; heritag ..

7 hours ago

Frontline heroes play key roles in UAE’s success ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.