US Concerned About Situation In Niger, Urges Guard To Release President Bazoum - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 10:19 PM

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States is "deeply concerned" about the situation in Niger where the presidential guard has detained President Mohamed Bazoum and called for his release, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned about today's developments in Niger.� We strongly condemn any effort to detain or subvert the functioning of Niger's democratically elected government, led by President Bazoum.� We specifically urge elements of the presidential guard to release President Bazoum from detention and refrain from violence," Sullivan said in a statement.

The Biden administration welcomes the statements and steps taken by the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union in this regard, Sullivan added.

On Wednesday morning, parts of� Niger's presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, and blocking off Niger President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

The alleged reason for the mutiny was President Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard, General Omar Tchiani, local media reported. According to sources, negotiations were underway to avoid a confrontation between soldiers of the presidential guard and the rest of the military.

