US Concerned About South Africa Holding Military Drills With Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United States is concerned about South Africa participating in military exercises with Russia and China, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

The second joint naval drills involving South Africa, Russia and China, dubbed Exercise MOSI, will take place from February 17-27 off the South African coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in the Indian Ocean.

More than 350 military personnel from South Africa will participate in the exercises. The first exercise took place in November 2019.

"We do have concerns," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing when asked about South Africa welcoming Russia to participate in the military exercises.