WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States is concerned about a recent meeting between Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and a senior United Nations official, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned that a senior UN diplomat met with a fugitive subject to an ICC (International Criminal Court) arrest warrant for committing war crimes against children," Miller said during a press briefing, when asked about the meeting.

Such conduct undermines the US and UN's shared commitment to protecting children in conflict zones, Miller stated.

Earlier this month, Lvova-Belova met with UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba to discuss the protection of children in the Ukraine conflict zone.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia. In response, Russia has said it evacuates children from the front lines and places them in safe locations away from hostilities.