US Concerned About Tensions On Ukraine's Borders, Consults With NATO - Pentagon
Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United States is concerned about escalating tensions on Ukraine's eastern borders and is discussing the matter with its NATO allies, US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.
"We are discussing our concerns about this increase in tensions and ceasefire violations... with NATO allies," Kirby said during a press briefing.