US Concerned About Threat Situation in Middle East, Engaged With Saudi Partners - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States remains concerned about the security environment in the middle East amid reports of escalated threat levels in the region emanating from Iran, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to talk about specific force protection levels.

I can say that we do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked about the reports of raised threat levels in the Middle East.

The United States maintains regular contact with its Saudi partners on threat information that they may provide, Ryder added.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Saudi Arabia, the United States and several other countries in the MIddle East raised threat levels due to the potential for imminent attacks by Iran.