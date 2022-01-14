US Concerned About Ukraine Cyberattack, Biden Has Been Briefed - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States and its allies are concerned about the cyberattack on Ukrainian sites, and President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The United States and our allies and partners are concerned about this cyberattack, and the President has been briefed. We are also in touch with Ukrainians and have offered our support as Ukraine investigates the impact and nature and recovers from the incident," Psaki told a press briefing.

The US does not have attribution at this time, Psaki also said. The US will continue to work with Ukraine to assess any additional impacts, she added.