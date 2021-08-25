US Concerned About 'Very Specific Threat Stream' From ISIS-K Near Kabul Airport - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The United States is concerned about a "very specific threat stream" coming from ISIS-Khorasan group (ISIS-K, terrorist group banned in Russia) against the crowds near Kabul Airport, CNN reported, citing its sources.

Several hundred ISIS-K members may have escaped from the prisons at Bagram and Pul-e-Charkhi to the east of Kabul, one regional counter-terrorism source said adding that both facilities fell to Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) control before they entered Kabul.