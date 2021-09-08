UrduPoint.com

US 'Concerned' By Affiliations, Track Records Of Some Taliban Cabinet Members - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 AM

US 'Concerned' by Affiliations, Track Records of Some Taliban Cabinet Members - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Biden administration is concerned about the affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) cabinet members, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We note the announced list of Names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."

On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist United Nations Russia Women Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

5 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

4 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

4 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.