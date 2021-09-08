US 'Concerned' by Affiliations, Track Records of Some Taliban Cabinet Members - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Biden administration is concerned about the affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) cabinet members, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We note the announced list of Names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."

On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.