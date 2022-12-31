UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By China's Alignment With Russia, Monitoring Beijing's Activity - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The United States is concerned about China's alignment with Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine and closely monitoring Beijing's activity to see if the country provides any military or sanctions evasion assistance to Moscow, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

"(W)e are concerned about the PRC's alignment with Russia...," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The United States and Europe have warned the PRC of the consequences of providing Russia military assistance for its war against Ukraine or systematic assistance with sanctions evasion. We are monitoring Beijing's activity closely."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed bilateral relations and regional problems via a closed secure channel. During the call, Putin invited Xi to come to Moscow next year.

