UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned By China's Attempts To Intimidate Neighbors, Calls For Dialogue - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Concerned by China's Attempts to Intimidate Neighbors, Calls For Dialogue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States is concerned by what it says are ongoing attempts by China to intimidate neighboring states and is reiterating support for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing border dispute with India, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors," Price said.

The United States is steadfast in its support for direct dialogue and a peace resolution to the border dispute between China and India, Price added.

Related Topics

India Resolution China Beijing Price United States Border

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

3 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

17 minutes ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

22 minutes ago

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

23 minutes ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.