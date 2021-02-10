WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States is concerned by what it says are ongoing attempts by China to intimidate neighboring states and is reiterating support for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing border dispute with India, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors," Price said.

The United States is steadfast in its support for direct dialogue and a peace resolution to the border dispute between China and India, Price added.