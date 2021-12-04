US Concerned by Continued Escalation of Islamic State Terror Attacks in Iraq - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The United State is very concerned about the escalating attacks conducted by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) across Iraq, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of ISIS (Islamic State) attacks throughout Iraq, including the attack yesterday in Makhmour district that took the lives of ten Peshmerga and three civilians," Price said on Friday.

The United States reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Kurdish Peshmerga, in their fight against extremists, Price added.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a village in the Makhmour region and killed at least ten people, including three civilians, according to media reports.