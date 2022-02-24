US Concerned by Creation of Alternative World Order by Russia, China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States is concerned by the creation of an alternative world order by theRussia and China, US Secretary of State Ned price said during a press briefing.

"I think what gives us concern... is this growing partnership between Russia and the PRC (People's Republic of China), and I say it's concerning because we talk about a rules-based international order that has been at the crux of seven-plus decades of unprecedented levels of stability, or security, or prosperity, " Price said on Wednesday. "It is true, we think, that Russia and the PRC also want a world order."

Price said Russia and China appear to be developing the vision of a new world order together, but immediately emphasized its likely shortcomings.

"This is an order that is, and would be, profoundly illiberal, an order that stands in contrast to the system that countries around the world - including, by the way, Russia and in some ways the PRC - have built over the last seven decades," he said.

Price also said the engagement between Russia and China is reflective of the division of the world between democracies and autocracies - an issued that US President Joe Biden has frequently talked about.

Earlier in February, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the Western countries to cease escalating tensions with respect to the development of relations between Russia and China.

On February 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders focused discussions on deepening bilateral relations and economic cooperation, and signed a package of documents alongside a joint Russia-China statement on the international relations ushering in a new era.

In the joint statement, Russia and China expressed a shared perspective on nuclear non-proliferation, arms control and denounced further NATO enlargement.