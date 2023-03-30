US Concerned by Detention of Wall Street Journal Reporter in Russia - Blinken

The United States is concerned by the detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter and US citizen in Russia on suspicion of espionage and is in contact with the media outlet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States is concerned by the detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter and US citizen in Russia on suspicion of espionage and is in contact with the media outlet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned over Russia's widely-reported detention of a US citizen journalist.

� We are in contact with the Wall Street Journal on this situation," Blinken said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it decided to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich on suspicion of espionage. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations.

The Biden administration continues to urge US citizens in Russia to depart immediately, Blinken added.