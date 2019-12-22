US Concerned By Foreign Aid to Rival Libyan Parties - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The United States is concerned by foreign actors in Libya funneling fighters and military aid to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, a State Department spokeswoman said Saturday.

"The United States is concerned by the Government of National Accord's request for military support, and by the LNA's threat to use foreign-supplied air assets and mercenaries to attack Misrata," the statement by Morgan Ortagus read.

The spokeswoman warned that external military intervention in Libya threatened prospects for resolving the conflict and offered US assistance to the United Nations and all the parties concerned in a bid to initiate political talks.