UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned By Foreign Aid To Rival Libyan Parties - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Concerned By Foreign Aid to Rival Libyan Parties - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The United States is concerned by foreign actors in Libya funneling fighters and military aid to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, a State Department spokeswoman said Saturday.

"The United States is concerned by the Government of National Accord's request for military support, and by the LNA's threat to use foreign-supplied air assets and mercenaries to attack Misrata," the statement by Morgan Ortagus read.

The spokeswoman warned that external military intervention in Libya threatened prospects for resolving the conflict and offered US assistance to the United Nations and all the parties concerned in a bid to initiate political talks.

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations Threatened United States Libya All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

India now being named as extremist state globally: ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohamed Al Mur ..

1 hour ago

Ancelotti, Arteta suffer Everton's Arsenal stalema ..

1 hour ago

Messi shines in sparkling Barcelona Christmas stro ..

1 hour ago

Reputed international publication slam India for r ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.