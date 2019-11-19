US Concerned By Hong Kong Violence, Calls for Restraint by All Parties - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States is concerned about violence in Hong Kong and urges all sides to exercise restraint, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Monday.

""The United States is gravely concerned by the seeping political unrest and violence in Hong Kong, including the standoff between protesters and police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University and other campuses," Pompeo said.

"We repeatedly call for restraint from all parties in Hong Kong. Violence by any side is unacceptable. The Hong Kong government bears Primary responsibility for bringing calm to Hong Kong. Unrest and violence cannot be resolved by law enforcement efforts alone. The government must take clear steps to address public concerns."