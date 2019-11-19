UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned By Hong Kong Violence, Calls For Restraint By All Parties - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Concerned By Hong Kong Violence, Calls for Restraint by All Parties - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States is concerned about violence in Hong Kong and urges all sides to exercise restraint, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Monday.

""The United States is gravely concerned by the seeping political unrest and violence in Hong Kong, including the standoff between protesters and police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University and other campuses," Pompeo said.

"We repeatedly call for restraint from all parties in Hong Kong. Violence by any side is unacceptable. The Hong Kong government bears Primary responsibility for bringing calm to Hong Kong. Unrest and violence cannot be resolved by law enforcement efforts alone. The government must take clear steps to address public concerns."

Related Topics

Police Hong Kong United States All From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US join forces to protect defence technology

2 hours ago

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

1 hour ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

1 hour ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

1 hour ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.