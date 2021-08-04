UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Incident In Gulf Of Oman, Coordinating With Partners - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Concerned by Incident in Gulf Of Oman, Coordinating With Partners - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States is concerned about the recent incident in the Gulf of Oman and is now coordinating with partners, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday at a daily briefing.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman. It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction) east of Fujairah (UAE). The UKMTO upgraded the incident to "Potential Hijack."

"We are aware of the reports of the maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman. We have concerns. We are looking into it, we are coordinating with partners," Price said when asked about the incident and the US reaction to it.

