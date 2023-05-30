UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Polish Law To Form Commission To Investigate Russian Influence -State Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The US government is concerned by the law passed in Poland to form a commission to study Russia's influence on Poland's internal security and sees this as a tool for abuse in elections, the State Department said in a statement.

"The U.S. Government is concerned by the Polish government's passage of new legislation that could be misused to interfere with Poland's free and fair elections.

We share the concerns expressed by many observers that this law to create a commission to investigate Russian influence could be used to block the candidacy of opposition politicians without due process," according to the statement.

"We call on the government of Poland to ensure this law does not preempt voters' ability to vote for candidate of their choice and that it not be invoked or abused in ways that could affect the perceived legitimacy of elections," the State Department said.

