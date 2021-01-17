UrduPoint.com
US Concerned By Reported Voting Irregularities In Uganda, Calls For Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The US State Department has expressed concerns over protests and alleged election irregularities in Uganda, where long-time leader Yoweri Museveni was re-elected earlier this month.

"The Ugandan people turned out to vote in multiparty national elections on January 14 despite an environment of intimidation and fear. We are deeply troubled by the many credible reports of security force violence during the pre-election period and election irregularities during the polls," the state department said on Saturday.

The US is calling for a thorough investigation into the reports of violence and election irregularities in Uganda, the state department said.

"We urge all parties to reject violence and to use constitutional and legal means to address complaints. We call upon the Government of Uganda to respect freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, and to hold accountable members of the security forces responsible for violence and abuses.

We reiterate our intention to pursue action against those responsible for the undermining of democracy and human rights in Uganda," the state department stressed.

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda's 76-year-old president who has been in power since 1986, was re-elected for a sixth term with 58.64 percent of the votes earlier this week. His opponent, opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who is better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, received 34.83 percent.

Wine, 38, said on Friday that the military had gathered at his home, surrounding the house and preventing him from leaving. The announcement came after the opposition candidate claimed that the election was rigged.

Uganda held general elections on January 14. The campaign was marred by the opposition's accusations of repression, the dispersal of protesters, as well as the detention of candidates, journalists and opposition activists.

