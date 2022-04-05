US Concerned by Reports About Deteriorating Health of Trevor Reed - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States is concerned by reports that former marine Trevor Reed's health is deteriorating and calls on Russian authorities to immediately provide adequate medical care to him, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We are concerned by reports that Trevor Reed's health is deteriorating. We continue to call on Russian officials to provide adequate medical care immediately or otherwise to release him to the United States to receive the care that he needs," Price said during a press briefing.

Last week, US President Joe Biden met with the parents of Reed, who is serving a term in a Russian correctional colony in Mordovia, and vowed to continue working on their son's release.

Reed, 30, a US student, was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women, authorities said. Police said he then attacked two policemen who were called to the scene, punching one of them during a car ride after detention and nearly causing the car to crash. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, but denied the charges.