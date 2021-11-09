UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Reports From Belarus-Poland Border, Condemns Lukashenko - State Dept.

US Concerned by Reports From Belarus-Poland Border, Condemns Lukashenko - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The US is concerned about reports of irregular migration of refugees from Belarus across the border to Poland, and condemns the Lukashenko government's handling of the situation, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We are concerned with disturbing images and reports emanating from the Belarus-Poland border this weekend.

The United States strongly condemns the Lukashenko regime's political exploitation and coercion of vulnerable people, and the regime's callous and inhumane facilitation of irregular migration flows across its borders," Price told a press briefing.

The US calls on Minsk to stop its campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migrant flows across its borders into Europe, Price said. As long as Belarus refuses to respect international obligations and commitments, the US will continue to pressure Alexander Lukashenko, Price added.

