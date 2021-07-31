US Concerned by Reports of Attack on Israeli Tanker, Monitoring Situation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US is deeply concerned about reports of an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday.

"The United States extends our sincere condolences to the victims and loved one, and we're also deeply concerned by the reports and are monitoring the situation closely," Porter said.