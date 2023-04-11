US Concerned by Reports of Deteriorating Health of Kara-Murza - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States is concerned by reports of Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Murza's deteriorating health and urges Russia to end its prosecution of the opposition figure, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned by reports his health has deteriorated in detention, and we urge Russian authorities to ensure he receives all appropriate medical attention," Patel said during a press briefing. "As his trial is set to conclude in the coming days, we again call for the Russian government to end the politically motivated prosecution of Mr. Kara-Murza.

"

The State Department will continue to follow Kara-Murza's case very closely, Patel said, noting that Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Kara-Murza's arrest in Moscow.

Kara-Murza is accused of treason and spreading false information about the Russian military. Last week, prosecutors requested a Russian court sentence Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison.

In March, the US sanctioned six Russian nationals tied to the case, including judges and Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko. The sanctions amount to interference in Russia's internal affairs to obstruct justice, the Russian Embassy in the US said in response to the measures.