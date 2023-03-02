UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Reports Of Guatemalan Court Order To Probe Journalists - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:48 PM

US Concerned by Reports of Guatemalan Court Order to Probe Journalists - State Dept.

The United States is deeply concerned about reports that a Guatemalan court authorized a probe of journalists over obstruction charges, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States is deeply concerned about reports that a Guatemalan court authorized a probe of journalists over obstruction charges, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of a court order to investigate nine Guatemalan journalists for obstruction of justice," Price said in a press release. "We urge the Guatemalan justice system to reject the criminalization of independent journalists."

One of the detained journalists, elPeriodicio founder Jose Ruben Zamora, has been held in pre-trial detention since July 2022, Price added.

In December, the Committee to Project Journalists (CPJ) and other reporters in a letter to Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said they opposed Zamora's detention.

They said the prosecutors have yet to provide evidence backing charges against Zamora, which include blackmail, influence peddling, and money laundering for receiving $38,000 intended for elPeriodico.

Related Topics

Zamora Price United States Money July December Court

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

4 minutes ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

33 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

33 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

48 minutes ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

49 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.