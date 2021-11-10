UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Reports Of Meeting Between Assad, UAE Foreign Minister - State Dept.

US Concerned by Reports of Meeting Between Assad, UAE Foreign Minister - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States is concerned by reports of a meeting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Damascus, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends," Price said. "This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or to rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator."

