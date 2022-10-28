UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Russian Influence In Latin America, Monitoring Situation Closely - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Concerned by Russian Influence in Latin America, Monitoring Situation Closely - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States is concerned by Russian attempts to garner influence in Latin America and monitors the situation closely, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We are certainly mindful of Russia's efforts to gain footholds and influence in Latin America, as well as Africa. Obviously, we watch that closely. It's of concern, of course," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US takes the matter seriously and maintains collaboration with Western-hemisphere partners to exchange perspectives and information, Kirby added.

Mexico has yet to impose unilateral sanctions on Russia following the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine, opting instead to only impose UN Security Council sanctions. Mexico feels no pressure from the US to further sanction Russia, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last month.

Mexico has also called for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, proposing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis mediate the talks.

Related Topics

India Africa Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Ukraine Russia White House Narendra Modi United States Mexico From

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

26 minutes ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

26 minutes ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

29 minutes ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

29 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

55 minutes ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.