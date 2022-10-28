US Concerned by Russian Influence in Latin America, Monitoring Situation Closely - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States is concerned by Russian attempts to garner influence in Latin America and monitors the situation closely, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We are certainly mindful of Russia's efforts to gain footholds and influence in Latin America, as well as Africa. Obviously, we watch that closely. It's of concern, of course," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US takes the matter seriously and maintains collaboration with Western-hemisphere partners to exchange perspectives and information, Kirby added.

Mexico has yet to impose unilateral sanctions on Russia following the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine, opting instead to only impose UN Security Council sanctions. Mexico feels no pressure from the US to further sanction Russia, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last month.

Mexico has also called for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, proposing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis mediate the talks.