UrduPoint.com

US Concerned By Tunisian President's Calls To Dissolve Top Judicial Body - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Concerned by Tunisian President's Calls to Dissolve Top Judicial Body - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States is concerned by Tunisian President Kais Saied's calls to dissolve one of the country's top legal institutions dealing with judicial independence, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by Tunisian President Saied's calls to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, and the reported barring of employees from entering the Supreme Judicial Council," Price said during a press briefing.

The US reiterates their calls for an accelerated political reform process that includes diverse voices in Tunisian society and ensures respect for human rights, Price said.

The US also urges the Tunisian government to prioritize implementing economic reforms to stabilize the country's economic situation, Price added.

In late July, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days following anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government, while the parliament's suspension continued.

A referendum on constitutional reforms is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2022, and parliamentary elections in December 2022, according to Saied.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Independence Price United States July October December From Government Top

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

39 minutes ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

40 minutes ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

40 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

40 minutes ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

40 minutes ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>