WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States is concerned by Tunisian President Kais Saied's calls to dissolve one of the country's top legal institutions dealing with judicial independence, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by Tunisian President Saied's calls to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, and the reported barring of employees from entering the Supreme Judicial Council," Price said during a press briefing.

The US reiterates their calls for an accelerated political reform process that includes diverse voices in Tunisian society and ensures respect for human rights, Price said.

The US also urges the Tunisian government to prioritize implementing economic reforms to stabilize the country's economic situation, Price added.

In late July, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days following anti-government protests. In October, the president announced the formation of a new government, while the parliament's suspension continued.

A referendum on constitutional reforms is scheduled to take place on July 25, 2022, and parliamentary elections in December 2022, according to Saied.