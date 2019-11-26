US Concerned by Turkey Testing S-400 Air Defense System - Pompeo

The United States is concerned by Turkey's tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system and keeps trying to prevent the weapon batteries from becoming fully operational, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday

"Yes, its concerning. We are hopeful, we are still talking to the Turks, we are still trying to figure out the way through this thing," Pompeo told reporters. "We have made very clear to the Turkish government our desire to see them move away from putting into full operationalization the S-400 weapons system."

Turkey has started testing the radars of the S-400 air defense system, a process that involves scrambling F-16 fighters and other airplanes, media reported on Monday citing a military source.

The aircraft are supposed to simulate raids in Turkey's capital Ankara to check if the S-400 radar detects them.

The S-400 deliveries, which have triggered a crisis in Turkey's relations with the United States, started in mid-July. The systems are expected to become fully operational by April 2020, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Washington believes that the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards. It suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program in July, pledging to completely remove the country from the program by late March 2020, but Turkey remains committed to purchasing the S-400 despite all threats.