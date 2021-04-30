US Concerned by Ukraine Cabinet Move to Dismiss Naftogaz Supervisory Board - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States is alarmed by the Ukraine cabinet ministers' actions to dismiss the supervisory board of Naftogaz, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing on Thursday.

" We are deeply concerned by the Ukrainian cabinet ministers recent actions to manipulate existing regulations to dismiss the supervisory board and replace the management of Ukraine's leading energy company," Price said. "This calculated move using a procedural loophole to oust well-regarded experts from the boards of several key state-owned enterprises reflects a disregard for fair and transparent corporate governance practices and complicates long-standing efforts to reform Ukraine's energy sector and improve its investment climate."