US Concerned by Uncertainty of Scope, Disposition of Russian Nuclear Arsenal - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States is concerned by its uncertainty of the scope and disposition of the Russian nuclear arsenal, including new systems not included in the New START Treaty, US Strategic Command chief Charles Richard said on Tuesday.

"While the extension of New START provides helpful transparency and predictability for much of Russia's deployed strategic arsenal, a considerable level of uncertainty remains regarding the scope and disposition of Russia's nuclear arsenal, including non-deployed nuclear weapons and its novel systems that are not accounted for under the treaty," Richard said at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He expressed concerns that Moscow is able to increase its overall nuclear stockpile, while US' own production capacity remains essentially non-existent.