US Concerned By Violence Between Israelis, Palestinians In West Bank - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The United States is concerned by increased violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and calls on all parties to refrain from escalation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

"The United States is extremely concerned by the events of this weekend and the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank," Price said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, two Israeli settlers were shot and killed in Huwara, the West Bank, in what local authorities said was a terrorist attack. The shooting sparked revenge attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

On Sunday night, a 37-year old Palestinian died as a result of an attack by Israeli settlers and army units in the Zatara area, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Moreover, nearly 100 other Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops in the town of Huwara on Sunday evening, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Last week, Israeli forces launched an operation in Nablus to apprehend alleged Palestinian terrorists, during which the Palestinian Health Ministry claims at least 11 people were killed and more than 100 others injured.

The US appreciates statements by Israeli leadership calling for the cessation of vigilante violence against Palestinians and calls on all parties involved to refrain from further inflaming tensions, Price said.

A US citizen was among those killed in escalating violence in Huwara, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in a statement on Monday.

