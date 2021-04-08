US Concerned By Violence in Northern Ireland, Calls for Calm - White House

The United States is concerned by the recent violence in Northern Ireland and urges for calm, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The United States is concerned by the recent violence in Northern Ireland and urges for calm, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland and we join the British, Irish and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm," Psaki said.

"We remain steadfast supporters of a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland in which all communities have a voice and enjoy the hard-won peace."