US Concerned Iran May Be Suppressing Details Of Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Concerned Iran May Be Suppressing Details of Coronavirus Outbreak - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports that Iran may be hiding  information about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak inside the country, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country," Pompeo said during a press briefing.

As of Monday, Iran had second largest death toll caused by coronavirus after China, he said.

Pompeo urged all nations including Iran to tell the truth about the coronavirus and cooperate with international organizations.

Earlier on Tuesday, spokesman for the Health Ministry Kianush Jahanpur said that the total number of people infected with COVID-19 across Iran had risen to 95, up 34 cases from the previous day, and that 15 of those infected had died. At the same time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran was close to gaining control over the COVID-19 epidemic, while "enemies" of Iran were trying to instill fear in society.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected over 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700 patients. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, as over 27,800 people have been discharged from hospitals.

