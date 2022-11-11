US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missile Tests, Nuclear Test - White House
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States is concerned North Korea may soon conduct a long-range ballistic missile test in addition to a nuclear test, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
"We are also concerned about further potential long range missile tests in addition to the possibility of a nuclear test," Sullivan said during a press briefing.