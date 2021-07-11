US Concerned Over Afghanistan, Urges Kabul to 'Step Up' As Taliban Advance - Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The United States is watching the offensive of the militants in Afghanistan with concern and urges the Afghan government to rise against this advance, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox news Sunday.

Since the US and other foreign troops began their pullout from Afghanistan this spring, the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) has gained a foothold in several northern districts.

"We're certainly watching with deep concern ... the deteriorating security situation and the violence, which is, of course, way too high, and the advances and the momentum that the Taliban seems to have right now," Kirby said.

The US is encourgaing its partners in Afghanistan to make use of their capabilities, he continued.

"And we know that they know how to defend their country. This is a time for them to step up and to do exactly that," Kirby said.