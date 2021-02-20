WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States is concerned over China's recently enacted coast guard law, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States joins the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries in expressing concern with China's recently enacted coast guard law, which may escalate ongoing territorial and maritime disputes," Price said.

Price said they are specifically concerned about language in the law that ties potential use of force, including armed force, to the enforcement of China's claims in territorial and maritime disputes in the East and South China Seas.