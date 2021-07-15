UrduPoint.com
US Concerned Over Continued Detentions Of Egyptian Civil Society Leaders - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Concerned Over Continued Detentions of Egyptian Civil Society Leaders - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States shares it concern over the continued detentions of civil society leaders in Egypt, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The United States is concerned by continued detentions, indictments and harassments of the Egyptian civil society leaders, academics and journalists, including the indictment of the director-general of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights Hossam Bahgat," Price said during a press briefing.

