US Concerned Over Escalation in Tigray, Urges Sides to Move to Ceasefire - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The US is concerned over the recent escalation of the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and urges all sides to move to a negotiated ceasefire in the interest of civilians, the Department of State spokesperson said on Monday.

"The United States is gravely concerned by reports of ongoing hostilities in western Tigray, and evidence of escalating military conflict there. Escalating fighting will undermine critical ongoing efforts to deliver humanitarian relief to famine-affected populations," price said at a press briefing. "We again call on the Tigrayan defense forces, the Amhara regional forces and Ethiopian national defense forces to move towards a negotiated ceasefire in the interest of civilians in the region."