US Concerned Over Istanbul Mayor Sentencing - Statement

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The United States is "gravely concerned" over the decision of the Turkish court to sentence Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a possible opposition presidential candidate to more than two years in prison, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"The Department is deeply troubled and disappointed by today's sentencing of the Istanbul Mayor," Patel told reporters.

This decision is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, Patel said.

He also urged Turkey to respect these freedoms and to find a resolution to this case.

"We remain gravely concerned by the continued indictment of civil society, media, political, and business leaders in Turkey," Patel said.

A Turkish court has sentenced Imamoglu to 2 years, 7 months and 15 days in prison for insulting Supreme Election board (YSK) officials after he described their decision to invalidate his 2019 city election win as an act of foolishness, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported. The mayor was also banned from political activities, which will prevent him from running in the presidential election next year.

The opposition politician's defense has already announced its intention to appeal the decision. 

