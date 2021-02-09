WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United States is concerned about the Myanmar military's decision to restrict peaceful protests, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We stand with the people of Burma [Myanmar], support their right to assemble peacefully, including to protest peacefully in support of the democratically-elected government.

.. we're of course very concerned about the military's recent announcement restricting public gatherings," Price said during a press briefing.

Last week, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi'sKyi's party of election fraud.