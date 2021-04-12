(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The United States is concerned about Russia's military activities along the border with Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"We are concerned ... about the increasing aggression of Russian forces on the border," Psaki said during a press briefing referring to events over the past week.

Psaki said US Secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, will discuss the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border with their NATO counterparts in Brussels this week.

"We also remain in touch with Ukrainian officials at a range of levels," Psaki also said without providing details.

Last week, the Kremlin characterized the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to increased NATO presence in the region. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have said they are concerned by Russia's troop movements.