US Concerned Over Violence Escalation In Jerusalem After 100 Reported Injured- State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:50 PM

US Concerned Over Violence Escalation in Jerusalem After 100 Reported Injured- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The United States is concerned about the recent reports of violence escalation in Jerusalem with reports of over 100 people injured, USState Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a briefing on Friday.

"While we're certainly deeply concerned about the recent escalation of violence in Jerusalem and that includes the clashes in Old City, which left over 100 people injured as reported. But again, when it comes to reports of extremist protesters chanting hateful racist and violent slogans, they are truly deserving and they must be firmly rejected," Porter said.

