US Concerned Russia, China Trying to Make Diplomatic Progress With Vaccines - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Biden administration is concerned Russia and China are trying to make diplomatic progress with the global distribution of their coronavirus vaccines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Certainly we've seen attempts by other countries, China and Russia, to use vaccines as a means of making progress diplomatically... we watch those actions with concern," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said President Joe Biden has been engaged with world leaders, conveying that the United States will return to the world stage, and the administration is working to do that through a range of actions.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data.

The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11. Over 20 countries have already registered Sputnik V for emergency use.