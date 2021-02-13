UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned Russia, China Trying To Make Diplomatic Progress With Vaccines - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Concerned Russia, China Trying to Make Diplomatic Progress With Vaccines - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The Biden administration is concerned Russia and China are trying to make diplomatic progress with the global distribution of their coronavirus vaccines, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Certainly we've seen attempts by other countries, China and Russia, to use vaccines as a means of making progress diplomatically... we watch those actions with concern," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said President Joe Biden has been engaged with world leaders, conveying that the United States will return to the world stage, and the administration is working to do that through a range of actions.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet journal stated that Sputnik V, which was developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed 91.6 percent efficacy, based on Phase 3 clinical trial interim data.

The vaccine, which is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, was registered by the Russian government on August 11. Over 20 countries have already registered Sputnik V for emergency use.

Related Topics

World Russia China White House Progress United States August Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

31 minutes ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

13 minutes ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

13 minutes ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

13 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.