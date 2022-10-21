US Concerned Russia May Seek to Acquire Advanced Weapons From Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The United States is concerned Russia may seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran to use in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We're concerned that Russia may also seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran," Price said during a press briefing.

"That includes potentially surface to air missiles that will almost certainly be used to support Russia's war against Ukraine."

Both Iran and Russia have dismissed US accusations about alleged supplies of Iranian weaponry to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine.