WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United States is concerned that Turkey's counterterrorist operation in northern Syria could complicate the fight by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Turkey does continue to suffer a legitimate terrorist threat, particularly to their south. They certainly have every right to defend themselves and their citizens. What concerns us about cross-border operations remains the same... that it might force a reaction by some of our SDF partners that would limit and constrain their ability to continue to fight against ISIS (Islamic State)," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The United States wants to keep up the pressure on the Islamic State with the SDF, Kirby said, adding that the terror group is diminished but still a viable threat.

On Sunday, the Turkish military conducted air operations against bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - groups outlawed by Turkey - in northern Syria and Iraq. A total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

On Tuesday, regional media reported that Turkey struck a joint base of the international coalition against the Islamic State, led by the United States and the SDF, in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Also on Tuesday, delegations from Turkey, Russia and Iran are holding the 19th round of high-level talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana to discuss a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Syria. The negotiations will be held until November 23, with representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and United Nations set to take part.