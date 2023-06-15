UrduPoint.com

US Concerned Workers At American-Affiliated Plant In Armenia Injured In Gunfire - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The United States is concerned two civilians working for a US-affiliated company in Armenia were injured by gunfire coming from Azerbaijan and calls for restraint along the countries' borders, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States is concerned two civilians working for a US-affiliated company in Armenia were injured by gunfire coming from Azerbaijan and calls for restraint along the countries' borders, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, two Indian nationals working on a new Armenian-American steel plant in the border village of Yeraskh were wounded in gunfire that allegedly came from Azerbaijani military positions, the MassisPost reported.

"We are deeply concerned that two civilian employees of a US-affiliated company in Armenia sustained injuries from gunfire from the direction of Azerbaijan. We reiterate our call for restraint along the borders as the parties work toward a durable and balanced peace," Miller said in a statement.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the Indian nationals, Muhammad Asif and Mirhasan Sahajan, were hospitalized as a result of the incident.

Armenia's economic ministry in early June said the US invested $70 million to help construct a large steel plant in the border town.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020, but fighting resumed again in the fall of last year.

The next round of talks between the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan that were scheduled for June 12 in Washington were postponed last week after Baku's request.

