US Concerns Over Potential Russian Attack on Ukraine Have Not Diminished - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US concerns over a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine have not diminished, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We are in a window where (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could order an invasion or an attack on Ukraine at a moment's notice," Price said. "Our concern has not diminished an iota. And in fact, our concern continues to grow, given that we have yet to see de-escalation."