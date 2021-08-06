US Concludes Drone That Attacked Mercer Street Tanker Made in Iran - CENTCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United States has concluded that the drone that attacked the Mercer Street vessel off the coast of Oman was made in Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"US experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV was produced in Iran," CENTCOM said in a press release.

On July 30, the Mercer Street tanker was attacked by a drone equipped with a military-grade explosive, killing two crew members; the master of the ship, a Romanian citizen, and a United Kingdom national who was part of the ship's security team, the release said.

CENTCOM added that the tanker had been targeted by two unsuccessful drone attacks on July 29.

The United Kingdom and Israel support the United States' findings in its investigation of the attack, the release said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the three countries have been consulting with each other to determine an appropriate response against Iran.

Israel, the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania in two separate letters to the UN Security Council said they believed Iran was responsible for the attack. Iran, in turn, said it received no proof of its involvement in the attack.